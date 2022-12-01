Wolves named to all-district team

Several Heavener football players were recognized when the all-district 2A-6 team was released Wednesday.

Dalton Semore was named the district’s quarterback of the year; Jaxon Armstrong (pictured) was the wide receiver of the year; and Camden Broyles was the tight end of the year.

Other players named all-district were: PJ Riddley at running back; Jackson Clubb wide receiver; Devry Ritter wide receiver; Jacob Vickers offensive line; Tristan Griffith outside linebacker; and Jerami Casteel JR. on the defensive line.

