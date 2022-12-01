LeFlore County calendar 12-1-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Thursday
Graveside service for Russell “Gus” Potter
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Braggs at Bokoshe; Cameron at Keota; LeFlore at Red Oak; Panama at Spiro; Stigler at Talihina; Wister at Kinta
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
