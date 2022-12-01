Bible verse of the day 12-1-2022 By Craig Hall | December 1, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Thursday: Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! In his great mercy He has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. –1 Peter 1:3 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 11-30-2022 November 30, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-29-2022 November 29, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-28-2022 November 28, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-27-2022 November 27, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-26-2022 November 26, 2022 | No Comments »