Wolves have first wrestling matches

Heavener High School had its first wrestling matches Tuesday night at Fort Smith Northside against the hosts and the Poteau junior varsity team.

Heavener wrestled Poteau’s JV first, followed by Northside.

Jaxon Armstrong led the way going 2-0 with 2 pins, Alex Armstrong and Kevin Bretado both went 1-1, both winning their matches by pinfall.

Jorge Lira, Brason Davies, Jerami Casteel Jr, and Travis Kincaid all wrestled tough, but couldn’t pick up their first wins.

Coach Jack Armstrong said the Heavener wrestlers are getting better every day and they are working hard.

Heavener’s next dual is at Broken Bow Dec. 13.