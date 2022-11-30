Obituary for Vickie Locke

Funeral service for Vickie Locke, 70, of Poteau is 10 a.m. Saturday at First Freewill Baptist in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was married to John Locke on April 19, 1975 in Howe. Vickie was loved by her friends and family. She was a Meme to many kids she kept throughout the years.

Vickie was born Aug. 5, 1952 in Howe to Betty Lou (Brown) Stacy and Richard Eugene Stacy and passed away Nov. 28, 2022 in Poteau.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, John Locke, daughter Elaine Janway and husband Brandon; son Matt Locke and wife Erica; brothers Jerry Stacy and wife Margaret, Richard Stacy and wife Sharon, Bob Stacy and wife Cheryl; and grandchildren Tyler, Jacob and Hunter Locke, Carter and Justin Janway.

Pallbearers are Chad Craig, Dalton Smith, Joshua Smith, Chase Martin, Kale Harrison, Cody Wann, Jay Sommers and Brian Hendricks.

Honorary pallbearers are the Howe Class of 1970.

Visitation is Friday from 6-8 p.m.