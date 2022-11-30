Obituary for Patricia Hale

Memorial service for Patricia Ann Hale, 79 of Shady Point was Tuesday at First Assembly of God in Shady Point. Cremation is under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born April 24, 1943 in Syracuse, New York to Elizabeth (Robbins) Rose and Keir Yako and passed away Nov. 23, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include her daughters Diana LeJune of Poteau, LaDaughna Duxbury and wife Tami Duxbury of Shady Point, Sheila Cantrell of Hartshorne, and Carrie Wann and husband Ronnie Wann of Shady Point; brother, Fred Yako, of Mullan, Idaho; grandchildren Cheryl Moore and husband Jason Moore, Todd LeJune, Heather Richey and husband Will Richey, Kristin Scott, Christopher Cantrell, Chris Wiles and wife Sidney Wiles, Alex Wann and wife Jasmine Wann, Alyssa Wann; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Hale; sister, Susan Reynolds; grandson, David Hickcok and infant son Michael David.