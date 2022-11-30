Local fishing report 11-30-2022

The local fishing report for Wednesday.

Wister: November 25. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

