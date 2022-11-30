| logout
LeFlore County scoreboard 11-29-2022
Basketball
Girls
Webbers Falls 67, Arkoma 17
Cave Springs 67, Bokoshe 18
Heavener at Poteau (postponed)
Panama 49, Kinta 38
Talihina 54, Wister 47
Boys
Arkoma 61, Webbers Falls 40
Cave Springs at Bokoshe (no score reported)
Heavener at Poteau (postponed)
Kinta 62, Panama 55
Wister 46, Talihina 31
To report a score or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Sponsor our sports scoreboard with a banner ad for only $100 per month. If interested, email craig@heavenerledger.com