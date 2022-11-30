Brand signs with SNU

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener senior Kinley Brand signed to play softball with Southern Nazarene out of Bethany Wednesday morning.

Brand was a starter all four years for the Lady Wolves and was the main pitcher for the Lady Wolves the last two seasons in fast pitch.

She had a career record of 43-33, including 11-10 with one save this past season. She also had a save with 113 strikeouts with only 29 walks.

Brand also led Heavener at the plate with a .530 average with 20 stolen bases, 31 runs and 13 RBI.

“When I went there, it just felt like home when I went there on my first visit,” said Brand, who did consider a couple of other schools.

Brand said she expects to play outfield at SNU and still pitch some. She plans to major in pre-med in college.

She said SNU was one of the top programs in the nation and enjoyed meeting all the other players.

“It’s been good having her for four years,” said Heavener Coach Rodale Sanders. “She’s really done well for us. We move her to the outfield in slow pitch because she can cover a lot of ground.

“We’re going to miss her. She led us the last two years in batting average.”