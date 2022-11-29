Senate review 11-30-2022

By Sen. GEORGE BURNS

We are nearing the end of the interim and are staying busy as we prepare for the upcoming session. The Republican Caucus recently met for our annual retreat, where we elected leadership, welcomed new Senators, and discussed our goals and ideas for the session. We re-elected Senator Greg Treat as President Pro Tempore, a position he will hold for the next two years.

We are also in the process of requesting bills — the deadline to do so is Dec. 9. Senators have until this date to inform staff of their intention to file legislation on a particular topic. I look forward to updating you on the bills I have filed, tackling important issues in our district and state.

