Obituary for Gus Potter

SPIRO — Graveside service for Russell “Gus” Potter, 73 of Spiro, is 1 p.m. Thursday at The United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas with Reverend Shawn Caldwell officiating. Graveside services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born April 7, 1949 in Lindsay, California to Anna Jane (Parker) and Homer Harry Potter and passed away Nov. 26, 2022 in Muskogee.

He was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s daily newsletter.