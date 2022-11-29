Filing begins for board of education seats

Candidates for the board of education in 17 LeFlore County school districts will file declarations of candidacy starting Monday.

Sharon Steele, secretary of the LeFlore County Election Board, said declaration of candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the county election board by 5 p.m. Dec. 7 when the filing period ends. Steele said voters that do contests of candidacy must be filed by Dec. 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.

If more than two candidates file for the same vacant board of education position, a primary election will be held Feb. 14. If one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the position during the board of education general election April 4. If only two candidates file for the same vacant position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the general election ballot in April.

Declarations of candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:

Arkoma 1-91 office 3; Bokoshe I-26 office 3 (office 2 and 5 unexpired terms; Cameron I-17 office 3; Fanshawe C-39 office 1; Heavener I-3 office 3; Hodgen C-14 office 1; Howe I-67 office 3; LeFlore I-16 office 3; Monroe C-11 office 1; Panama I-20 office 3; Pocola I-7 office 3; Poteau I-29 office 3; Shady Point C-4 office 1; Spiro I-2 office 3; Talihina I-52 office 3; Whitesboro I-62 office 3 (office 1 unexpired term); Wister I-49 Office 3.

