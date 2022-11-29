Audits scheduled for elections

Secretary of the State election Board Paul Ziriax announced that county election boards will conduct post-election tabulation audits of the November 8 General Election and Aug. 28 Runoff Primary on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Post-election audits are open to the public. For more information about the exact time and location of the post-election audits, contact the county election board.

See the whole story on Tuesday’s newsletter. Subscribe for only $5 per month or $50 a year.