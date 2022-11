Jennifer Wright won the Week 13 Ledger pick-up in a tie with Jim Patterson.

They both finished 3-4 with Wright coming closest to the points OU would allow in its game at Texas Tech.

Overall, Patterson finished in the top place with an 83-28 record, three ahead of Jonathon Sutmiller.

We thank everybody for taking part and hope you will also take part in our upcoming college bowl pick-em.

Week 13 standings