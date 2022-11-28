LeFlore County weather 11-28-2022

Partly cloudy skies early with clouds increasing later in the day Monday in LeFlore County. There is a dense fog advisory for early Monday morning.

The high will be 63 degrees with a low of 50 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:05 a.m. Sunset is 5:07 p.m.

Sunday’s high was 54 with a low of 37.

Average temperatures for Nov. 28 are a high of 59 and low of 34. Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1990 and a record low of 18 in 1995.

Last year on this date, the high was 62 with a low of 31.

