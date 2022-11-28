LeFlore County calendar 11-28-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral Service for Joe Lee Martin

Funeral service for Ricky Woodson

Funeral service for Gregory H.C. Baxter, Jr.

High school basketball: Bokoshe at Kinta

See the calendar for the next week and get more by subscribing to the Ledger daily newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 a year and get our exclusive blast from the past and did you know features and much more.