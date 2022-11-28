Bible verse of the day 11-28-2022 By Craig Hall | November 28, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday: Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see. –Hebrews 11:1 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 11-27-2022 November 27, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-26-2022 November 26, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-25-2022 November 25, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-24-2022 November 24, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-23-2022 November 23, 2022 | No Comments »