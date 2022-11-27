Obituary for Robin Ray

SPIRO — A memorial service for Robin Ray, 62, of Spiro, is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

She was born Nov. 25, 1959 in Taft, California to Shirley (Lambeth) and William Henry Ray and passed away Nov. 21, 2022 in Spiro.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Ray; and her brother, Randy Ray.

Surviving family members are her mother, Shirley Ray; daughter Jessica Ray and wife Grace; son Jamie Sinclair and wife Erica; granddaughter, Sydney Cook; sisters Renae Wade and husband Scott and Karen Ray; brothers Richard Ray and wife Pearl, Ronnie Ray and wife Carol, and Paul Ray.

There will be no viewing. Cremation services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.