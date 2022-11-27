Obituary for Joe Lee Martin

Funeral service for Joe Lee Martin, 74 of Wister is 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Wister with Sam Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Sept. 14, 1948 in Waynesboro, Tennessee to Mary (Dunn) Martin and Burris Martin and passed away Nov. 24, 2022 in Wister.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years Donna Martin; sons Joe Martin II and wife Krissy Jo, Tony Martin and wife Melanie, Donny Martin, and Billy Martin; proud Paw Paw of seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren Toni McKenzie, Mary Branscum, Curtis Martin, Kara Martin, Bryce Martin, Chase Martin and Brody Martin; great grandchildren Cole Wann, Jalynn Wann, Kacie Branscum, Hadley Branscum, Jolee Wann, Paislee Martin, Creed McKenzie, Cord Branscum and Cooper Martin.

He was preceded in death by his parents Burris and Mary Martin.

Pallbearers are Curtis Martin, Chase Martin, Bryce Martin, Brody Martin, Cole Wann, Jonas Branscum and Seth McKenzie. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Free and Mike Morgan.