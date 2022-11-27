LeFlore County weather 11-27-2022

Cloudy skies early Sunday with the clouds clearing away later in the day in LeFlore County.

The high will be 55 degrees with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:04 a.m. Sunset is 5:07 p.m.

Saturday’s high was 57 with a low of 43. A total of .42 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 5.03 inches. Average rainfall for November is 3.85 inches

Average temperatures for Nov. 27 are a high of 60 and low of 34. Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1990 and a record low of 18 in 1993.

Last year on this date, the high was 69 with a low of 32.

