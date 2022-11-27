LeFlore County calendar 11-27-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral Service for Joe Lee Martin
Funeral service for Ricky Woodson
Funeral service for Gregory H.C. Baxter, Jr.
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Kinta
Tuesday
Heavener community blood drive 2-6 p.m.
Memorial service for Robin Ray
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High School basketball: Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Cave Springs at Bokoshe; Heavener girls at Poteau; Kinta at Panama; Wister at Talihina
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Braggs at Bokoshe; Cameron at Keota; LeFlore at Red Oak; Panama at Spiro; Stigler at Talihina; Wister at Kinta
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
Friday
High school basketball: Arkoma at Porum; Bokoshe at Moss; Heavener at Panama; Oktaha at Howe; Quinton at LeFlore; Pocola at Wilburton; Poteau at Sallisaw; Checotah at Spiro
Saturday
Poteau Christmas parade.
Get more by subscribing to the Ledger daily newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 a year and get our exclusive blast from the past and did you know features and much more.