Ledger blog 11-27-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Hello and welcome to the Ledger blog for Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

I am Craig Hall, publisher and all-around good guy.

For those of you who keep track of things like this, it is the 331st day of the year. There are only 34 days left in 2022.

Today’s Bible verse: A voice of one calling “In the wildnerness prepare the way for the Lord; make straight in the desert a highway for our God.

–Isiah 40:3

Today’s really bad joke of the day: When is a door not really a door? When it’s really ajar.

In Oklahoma prep playoff action yesterday in the Class 5A semifinals,

Carl Albert 55, Grove 21

McAlester 39, Bishop McGuinness 29

The two winners will play for a state championship 1 p.m. Saturday at UCO.

In today’s weather forecast, Cloudy skies early Sunday with the clouds clearing away later in the day in LeFlore County.

The high will be 55 degrees with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:04 a.m. Sunset is 5:07 p.m.

Funeral service for Joe Lee Martin, 74 of Wister is 10 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Wister with Sam Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Sept. 14, 1948 in Waynesboro, Tennessee to Mary (Dunn) Martin and Burris Martin and passed away Nov. 24, 2022 in Wister.

A memorial service for Robin Ray, 62, of Spiro, is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

She was born Nov. 25, 1959 in Taft, California to Shirley (Lambeth) and William Henry Ray and passed away Nov. 21, 2022 in Spiro.

In the top stories for today, protests against China’s strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures.

Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who had gathered in on the same street in Shanghai where police had cleared hundreds away with force just hours before.

Two New York City police officers and a bystander raced to save a man who fell on the tracks at a Manhattan subway station, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train in a daring rescue captured by an officer’s body camera.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at the 116th Street station in East Harlem. The man, whom police said fell by accident, was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back.

Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, has filed a public records lawsuit demanding Maricopa County hand over a variety of documents related to the election.

Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has for weeks drawn attention to voters who said they experienced long lines and other difficulties while voting on Election Day in Arizona’s largest county.

In Oklahoma news, Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was sidelined briefly in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play.

The Sooners appeared out of sync on offense and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal try from Zach Schmit after Gabriel was sacked. The kick was wide right.

In NBA action, the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105 on Saturday night.

Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson, a redshirt freshman, had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. But he broke loose for touchdown runs of 54 and 57 yards during a three-minute span in the third quarter to give the Mountaineers momentum.

On this date in history, in 1978, San Francisco Mayor George Moscone (mah-SKOH’-nee) and City Supervisor Harvey Milk, a gay-rights activist, were shot to death inside City Hall by former supervisor Dan White. (White served five years for manslaughter; he took his own life in October 1985.)

In 1901, the U.S. Army War College was established in Washington, D.C.

In 1924, Macy’s first Thanksgiving Day parade — billed as a “Christmas Parade” — took place in New York.

In 1942, during World War II, the Vichy French navy scuttled its ships and submarines in Toulon (too-LOHN’) to keep them out of the hands of German troops.

In 1962, the first Boeing 727 was rolled out at the company’s Renton Plant near Seattle.

In 1970, Pope Paul VI, visiting the Philippines, was slightly wounded at the Manila airport by a dagger-wielding Bolivian painter disguised as a priest.

In 1973, the Senate voted 92-3 to confirm Gerald R. Ford as vice president, succeeding Spiro T. Agnew, who’d resigned.

In 1998, answering 81 questions put to him three weeks earlier, President Bill Clinton wrote the House Judiciary Committee that his testimony in the Monica Lewinsky affair was “not false and misleading.”

In 2003, President George W. Bush flew to Iraq under extraordinary secrecy and security to spend Thanksgiving with U.S. troops and thank them for “defending the American people from danger.”

In 2008, Iraq’s parliament approved a pact requiring all U.S. troops to be out of the country by Jan. 1, 2012.

In 2015, a gunman attacked a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing three people and injuring nine.

Today’s birthdays include TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 67. Caroline Kennedy is 65; and actor Jaleel White is 46.

