The Heavener boys’ scheduled basketball game at Poteau has been delayed as the Pirates were just eliminated from the playoffs Saturday.

No make-up date has been scheduled.

Heavener’s girls and Poteau are scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. following a junior varsity boys’ game.

