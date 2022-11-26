Wagoner wrangles Pirates

ADA – Things started bad for Poteau and really never got much better Saturday in the Pirates’ 30-0 loss to Wagoner in a Class 4A semifinal game played at East Central University.

Wagoner, 10-3, advances to next week’s championship game against district foe Cushing, which downed the Bulldogs, 42-0, earlier in the season.

The Pirates missed two field goals in the first half and Wagoner controlled play in the second half, using the whole third quarter on the opening drive before pulling out the win.

Poteau finishes 10-3, tied for the District 4A-4 championship and went into the playoffs as the top seed thanks to the Pirates’ win over Hilldale earlier in the season.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support us by subscribing to our daily newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 a year and get our exclusive blast from the past and did you know features and much more.