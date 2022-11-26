Oklahoma prep playoffs 11-25-2022
Oklahoma playoff football scores from Friday.
6A-1
Bixby 28, Jenks 14
Owasso 50, Union 47 (6 OT)
6A-II
Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28
Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20
5A
McAlester vs. McGuinness (Saturday)
Carl Albert vs. Grove (Saturday)
4A
Cushing 56, Elk City 14
Wagoner 30, Poteau 0
3A
Metro Christian 49, Lincoln Christian 35
Heritage Hall 41, Verdigris 20
2A
Millwood 49, Seq. Claremore 30
Victory Christian 46, Chandler 35
Jones 27, Kiefer 19
Washington 47, Idabel 6
A
Fairview 27, Stroud 21
Colcord 48, Ringling 6
Hominy 46, Hooker 13
Gore 69, Crescent 13
B
Laverne 30, Weleetka 26
Velma-Alma 40, Regent Prep 26
Oklahoma Bible 46, Dewar 0
Seiling 46, Wetumka 0
C
Waynoka 50, Mt. View-Gotebo 0
Tipton 64, Timberlake 32
