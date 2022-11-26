Oklahoma prep playoffs 11-25-2022

Oklahoma playoff football scores from Friday.

6A-1

Bixby 28, Jenks 14

Owasso 50, Union 47 (6 OT)

6A-II

Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28

Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20

5A

McAlester vs. McGuinness (Saturday)

Carl Albert vs. Grove (Saturday)

4A

Cushing 56, Elk City 14

Wagoner 30, Poteau 0

3A

Metro Christian 49, Lincoln Christian 35

Heritage Hall 41, Verdigris 20

2A

Millwood 49, Seq. Claremore 30

Victory Christian 46, Chandler 35

Jones 27, Kiefer 19

Washington 47, Idabel 6

A

Fairview 27, Stroud 21

Colcord 48, Ringling 6

Hominy 46, Hooker 13

Gore 69, Crescent 13

B

Laverne 30, Weleetka 26

Velma-Alma 40, Regent Prep 26

Oklahoma Bible 46, Dewar 0

Seiling 46, Wetumka 0

C

Waynoka 50, Mt. View-Gotebo 0

Tipton 64, Timberlake 32

