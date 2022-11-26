LeFlore County weather 11-26-2022

Mostly cloudy skies and rain is expected for Saturday in LeFlore County. Rainfall up to half an inch is expected.

The high will be 52 degrees with a low of 45 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:03 a.m. Sunset is 5:07 p.m.

Friday’s high was 57 with a low of 43.

Average temperatures for Nov. 26 are a high of 60 and low of 34. Records for the date were a high of 76 in 1990 and a record low of 18 in 1999.

Last year on this date, the high was 69 with a low of 32.

