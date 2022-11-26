 Skip to content

Heavener man dies in ATV accident

A 74-year-old Heavener man dies in an ATV accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Benson Lane, approximately 2.3 miles east of Heavener.

Aron Bain was driving a 1994 Honda ATV on a private trail going uphill when the ATV lost footing and rolled approximately one time before coming to a stop.

Bain was pronounced dead at the scene by a Medical Examiner and was transported to Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home with internal and trunk injuries.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Matthew Dyer, assisted by the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office and Heavener Fire Department.

