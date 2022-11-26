Bible verse of the day 11-26-2022 By Craig Hall | November 26, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Saturday: “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” –Numbers 6:24-26 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 11-25-2022 November 25, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-24-2022 November 24, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-23-2022 November 23, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-22-2022 November 22, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-21-2022 November 21, 2022 | No Comments »