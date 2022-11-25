Poteau, Wagoner to battle in semifinals

The beasts of the east in Class 4A football will meet again 1 p.m. Friday at East Central University in Ada with the winner advancing to the championship game next week at the University of Central Oklahoma. The opponent will be the winner of Friday’s other semifinal between top-ranked Cushing and Elk City.

Poteau and Wagoner have won two of the last three state championships in 4A. The Pirates won in 2019 and defeated the Bulldogs, 7-3, in the semifinals while Wagoner won state in 2020. Clinton, the team Poteau defeated in the quarterfinals in triple overtime last week, captured the gold ball in 2021.

Poteau vs. Wagoner 2019 semifinals

Poteau and Wagoner have not met since that rainy evening in Jenks in 2019 where the game was delayed by an hour due to weather.

Poteau is 10-2 while Wagoner is 9-3. There have been two common opponents. Poteau defeated Ada, 27-0, in the regular season while Wagoner downed the Cougars, 31-0, in the playoffs. Poteau also downed Miami, 48-14, in the first round of the playoffs while Wagoner defeated the Wardogs, 42-7, in district play.

Poteau scores an average of 32.8 points per game while allowing 13.8. Wagoner scores 36.2 points per game and allows only 9.2 with four shutouts.

The Pirates rush for an average of 330.2 yards per game. Jackson Sommers averages 98 yards per game rushing for Poteau with Dax Collins close behind at 97 yards per game. Collins also leads the Pirates in receiving yards.

