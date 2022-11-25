LeFlore County weather 11-25-2022

Mostly cloudy skies and average temperatures for Black Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 59 degrees with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:02 a.m. Sunset is 5:08 p.m.

Thursday’s high was 60 with a low of 46. A total of 1.55 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 4.54 inches. Average rainfall for November is 3.85 inches.

Average temperatures for Nov. 25 are a high of 60 and low of 35. Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1989 and a record low of 19 in 1999.

Last year on this date, the high was 50 with a low of 26.

For those attending the Poteau and Wagoner football game at East Central in Ada, at kickoff there will be cloudy skies and 51 degrees. No rain is expected in Ada until after midnight.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support us by subscribing to our daily newsletter for only $5 per month or $50 a year and get our exclusive blast from the past and did you know features and much more.