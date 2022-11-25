Blood drive set for Heavener

A blood drive for the Arkansas Blood Institute is from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Heavener’s First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Those who show their giving spirit by donating blood will receive their choice of holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirts. Choices include the “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins” version, inspired by the classic Christmas movie “Elf”, or the festive “Be A Deer” T-shirt.

“Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles. As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.

*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.

