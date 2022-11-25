Bible verse of the day 11-25-2022 By Craig Hall | November 25, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Friday: Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers. –Galatians 6:10 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 11-24-2022 November 24, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-23-2022 November 23, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-22-2022 November 22, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-21-2022 November 21, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-14-2022 November 14, 2022 | No Comments »