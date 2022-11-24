Obituary for Ricky Woodson

Funeral service for Ricky Woodson, 65, of Shady Point is 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Michael Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Point Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born Sept. 25, 1957 in Tulsa to Nellie Jo (Bailey) Woodson and Jess Robert Woodson and passed away Nov. 22, 2022 in Shady Point.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Woodson; daughters Robin Dalmut and husband Joe, Rhonda Hopkins and husband Jerry; brother Bobby Woodson and wife Connie; grandchildren Alyssa Hopkins, Madison Dalmut, Hunter Hopkins, Chance Dalmut and Skylor Zarate; and great grandson, Karsyn Reign Hopkins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Jess and Nellie Woodson; and brother, Ronnie Woodson.

Pallbearers are Adam Castillo, Colton Castillo, Wayne Bell, Mike Bell, Hunter Hopkins, Chance Dalmut, Skylor Zarate and Andy Thompson.

Viewing and visitation is Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.