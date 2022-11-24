Obituary for Mary Ruth Farrar

Funeral service for Mary Ruth Farrar, 79, of Cameron is 10 a.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Brother Travis Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born June 18, 1943 in Bishop, Virginia to Martha Jane (Mathena) Cunningham and Harold Cunningham and passed away Nov. 23, 2022 in Cameron.

Survivors include her daughters Angie Carter and husband Mike, Connie Robinson, grandchildren; Zachary Clain and wife Brenna, Ryan Carter, Yabria Ford and husband Garett, Lexi Haney and husband Kale, great granddaughter, Ember Mitchell, and sister; Jeanie Evans.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sonny Farrar; parents Harold and Martha Cunningham; and sisters Shirley Goforth and Linda Barnes.

Pallbearers are Mike Carter, Ryan Carter, Zachary Clain, Garett Ford Daylon Duncan and Kale Haney. Honorary pallbearer is Johnnie Farrar.

Visitation is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.