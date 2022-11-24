Obituary for Gregory Baxter, Jr.

Funeral service for Gregory H.C. Baxter, Jr., 37 of Heavener is 2 p.m. Monday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau with Pastor Sam Dyer officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

He was born June 7, 1985 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Deborah (Monks) Baxter and Gregory Baxter and passed away Nov. 19, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include his wife, Anastaisa Baxter; daughter, Ruby Hutchinson; parents Gregory and Deborah Baxter; brothers Christopher Burns and Scotty Dan Baxter; sisters Rebecca Jackson, Natasha Baxter and Falon Baxter; and grandparents, H.C. and Phyllis Baxter.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Elmer Monks and Zelma Altenbaumer.

Pallbearers are Johnathan Underwood, Steven Ward, Nicholas Baxter, Scotty Dan Baxter, Josh James and Christopher Burns.

The family will greet friends Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.