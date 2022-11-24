Local fishing report 11-23-2022

This week’s local fishing report.

Wister: November 18. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 59°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

