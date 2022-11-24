LeFlore County weather 11-24-2022

A rainy Thanksgiving is expected in LeFlore County with rain starting early and continuing throughout the day.

The high will be 55 degrees with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:01 a.m. Sunset is 5:08 p.m.

Wednesday’s high was 60 with a low of 46. A total of .33 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.32 inches. Average rainfall for November is 3.85 inches.

Average temperatures for Nov. 23 are a high of 61 and low of 35. Records for the date were a high of 78 in 1999 and a record low of 25 in 1993.

Last year on this date, the high was 69 with a low of 58.

