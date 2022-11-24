LeFlore County calendar 11-24-2022

The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.

Thursday

Happy Thanksgiving

Friday

High school football: Poteau vs. Wagoner 1 p.m. at ECU in Ada

Saturday

Funeral service for Dale Seaton

Funeral service for Mary Ruth Farrar

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Ricky Woodson

Funeral service for Gregory H.C. Baxter, Jr.

High school basketball: Bokoshe at Kinta

Tuesday

Heavener community blood drive 2-6 p.m.

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High School basketball: Arkoma at Webbers Falls; Cave Springs at Bokoshe; Heavener at Poteau; Kinta at Panama; Wister at Talihina

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

