Wolves have good debut at Warner

WARNER – Heavener’s new wrestling squad had a good outing in their first tournament at Warner.

Of Heavener’s 13 wrestlers, eight played. Several others won matches, but came up short of placing according to Coach Jack Armstrong.

First-place winners were Gracie Springfield, Alex Armstrong and Jace Moore. Jerami Casteel finished second, Logan Hetherington, Bryson Place and Omar Cruz were third and Maddox Heflin was fourth.

