Obituary for Clinton Huckaby

Clinton Verlis Huckaby, 68, of Heavener was born Aug. 2, 1954 in Heavener to the late Verlis Huckaby and Venita (Ollar) Haynes, and was loved and raised by his dad James Haynes. He passed away Nov. 20, 2022 in Tulsa.

Clinton was a life-long resident of Heavener, a member of the Heavener Christian Church, and a retired equipment operator with Leflore County District #3. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, anything to do with family, Barbie Jeeps, pestering the grandkids, and working with his hands.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Heavener Christian Church with Denton Mead and Brother David Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He is survived by his wife, Donna, of the home; one daughter Lindsey Hackney and husband Chris of Heavener; two sons Stephen Huckaby and Caitlyn of Heavener, and Bryan Huckaby and Kayleigh of Heavener; three sisters Judy McKay and husband Melvin of Hodgen, Debby Roberts and husband Darrell of Hodgen, and Paula Haynes of Heavener; three brothers Jim Haynes and wife Leslie of Lindale, Texas; Larry Davis and wife Barbara of Muskogee, and Ray Freeman and wife Tracey of Hontubby; grandchildren Kayle Scott and husband Jarrett, Meagan Pilkington and husband Ty, Mattison Muller and husband Austin, Kinsey Terry, Kyler Terry, Garrett Huckaby, Bryley Huckaby, Anleigh Hackney, Brayson Huckaby, Adelyn Hackney, Haylee Sanchez, Brinlee Manley, Mason Angelly, Dakota McGee, Colby McGee, MaKaylee Andrews, Jacycee McKinney, “pawpaw” to many others; great-grandchildren Ashtyn Pilkington, Kash Sanchez, and Josie Muller; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, James Haynes; one brother, Tommy Huckaby; two grandsons Wailyn Verlis Huckaby and Kendrix Floyd Huckaby; one niece, Wendy Davis; two nephews Jacob Freeman and Scott Cowan; his father-in-law, Dale “Grouch” Goodier and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth “Lizard” Goodier.

Pallbearers are Stephen Huckaby, Bryan Huckaby, Chris Hackney, Kyler Terry, Garrett Huckaby and Brayson Huckaby. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Himes, Bill Johnson, Larry Case, John Long, Josh Towner, Greg Roberts, Bud Lockhart and Johnny Fisher.

Viewing is from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

