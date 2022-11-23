LeFlore County weather 11-23-2022

Cloudy skies early with a chance for rain and storms later in the day and overnight for LeFlore County.

The high will be 58 degrees with a low of 48 degrees.

Sunrise is 7 a.m. Sunset is 5:08 p.m.

Tuesday’s high was 63 with a low of 32.

Average temperatures for Nov. 23 are a high of 61 and low of 35. Records for the date were a high of 78 in 1999 and a record low of 25 in 1993.

Last year on this date, the high was 67 with a low of 49.

