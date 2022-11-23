Bible verse of the day 11-23-2022 By Craig Hall | November 23, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Wednesday: Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. –Psalms 23:6 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 11-22-2022 November 22, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-21-2022 November 21, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-14-2022 November 14, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-13-2022 November 13, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-12-2022 November 12, 2022 | No Comments »