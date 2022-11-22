Poteau vs. Wagoner, a closer look

Poteau and Wagoner, two of the powers in Class 4A football, will meet for the second time in four years in the semifinals 1 p.m. Friday at East Central University in Ada.

Along with Clinton and Tuttle, the two teams that have dominated Class 4A football in eastern Oklahoma for over a decade. This will be the first meeting between Poteau and Wagoner since the Pirates won a head-to-head matchup, 7-3, at Jenks in 2019 en route to the school’s first state championship in football.

Wagoner won state in 2020 before Clinton, which Poteau defeated in triple overtime last week, captured the state crown last season.

Poteau (10-2) tied with Hilldale for the District 4A-4 championship, but went into the playoffs as the top seed due to a 30-7 win over the Hornets earlier in the season. The Pirates mauled Miami, 48-14, in the opening round of the playoffs before defeating Clinton last week.

Wagoner (9-3) finished second in 4A-3 behind top-ranked Cushing, which will play Elk City in the other semifinal Friday at Putnam City. The winners of the two games will play for the state championship the following week at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Wagoner opened the playoffs with a win over Ada before escaping at Tuttle last week, 13-10.

The two teams have posted fairly similar numbers with Wagoner holding a slight edge. The Bulldogs are scoring 36.2 points per game and allowing only 9.2 points per game with four shutouts.

The Pirates average 32.8 points per game and give up only 13.8 points per game.

