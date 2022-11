Bradley Francis Hildebrant, 65, of Burlington, Iowa died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington.

He was born Dec. 5, 1956, in Tulsa to Ronald Gerald Hildebrant and Shirley Jean Robertson.

Bradley loved to hunt and fish. He loved his dog Ruger and riding his motorcycle. He was raised in Heavener, loved everyone he met, and everyone loved him.

