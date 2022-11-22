LeFlore County weather 11-22-2022

Clear skies and even warmer Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 62 degrees with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunrise is 6:59 a.m. Sunset is 5:09 p.m.

Monday’s high was 55 with a low of 29.

Average temperatures for Nov. 21 are a high of 62 and low of 36. Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1990 and a record low of 24 in 1993.

Last year on this date, the high was 62 with a low of 34.

