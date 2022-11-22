LeFlore County calendar 11-21-2022
The calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Cameron at Hackett
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Happy Thanksgiving
Friday
High school football: Poteau vs. Wagoner 1 p.m. at ECU in Ada
Saturday
Funeral service for Dale Seaton
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Kinta
