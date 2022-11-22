Commissioners accept Oliver’s resignation

By KEN MILAM

LeFlore County commissioners voted Monday to accept Jamie Oliver’s resignation from the county Emergency Medical Service Board and appoint Kyle Price to fill the vacancy.

Oliver was elected District 3 county commissioner in the November general elections.

The proposed purchase of a commercial pumper for the Wister Fire Department was tabled until next Monday. The deal was delayed once to give department officials a chance to look over the sole bid received, then rejected because the offer was amended slightly after being opened but before being approved.

On Monday, it was delayed again because the bid received had been misplaced in the county clerk’s office. The package was located after the commissioners meeting was adjourned.

If you appreciate the Ledger’s coverage, please support us with a subscription to our daily newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.