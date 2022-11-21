Obituary for Dale Seaton

Funeral service for Dale Seaton, 73, of Cameron is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

He was born July 25, 1949, to Homer Elmer Seaton and Minnie Lola Jean (Goins) Seaton and passed away Nov. 17, 2022 in Cameron.

Surviving family members are his children Gary Seaton, Daniel and Margo Wright; his two granddaughters Charis Raya Wright and Myla Sydney Wright; a brother and sister-in-law Dewayne and Beckie Seaton; and the mother of Gary and Margo, Mary Seaton.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Homer and Lola Seaton, his brother Curtis James Seaton, and two grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Jackie Lomon, Billy Wilson, Ricky Darneal, Harlan Hale, Eddie Seaton and David W. Wright.

Honorary Pallbearers are Daniel Wright, David C. Wright, Gary Seaton and Aaron Scroggins.

Family visitation is from 5 to 7 pm Friday at the funeral home.