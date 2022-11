Gerald Conway won the Week 12 pick-em contest in a tiebreaker with Jonathon Sutmiller and Justin Rowton.

Conway came the closest to how many points OU would score in its game with OSU. All three were 5-0 for the week.

Overall, Jim Patterson is the leader with an 80-24 record.

You can play the Week 13 contest contest HERE.

Week 12 standings