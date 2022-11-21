Bible verse of the day 11-21-2022 By Craig Hall | November 21, 2022 | 0 The Bible verse of the day for Monday: Whoever believes in the Son has eternal life; whoever does not obey the Son shall not see life, but the wrath of God remains on him. –John 4:36 Posted in Bible verse, Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse of the day 11-14-2022 November 14, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-13-2022 November 13, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-12-2022 November 12, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-11-2022 November 11, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse of the day 11-10-2022 November 10, 2022 | No Comments »